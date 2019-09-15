|
|
David D. Jakubowski
David D. Jakubowski passed away unexpectedly at Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family on September 13, 2019. He was the youngest of six children born to George and Helen Jakubowski on February 23, 1935.
Dave was a 1953 graduate of Woodward High School, a veteran of the Korean War, and a retired Captain of the Toledo Fire Department. He was an accomplished athlete playing varsity baseball in high school, and in later years golfing with six holes-in-one. Dave was an avid Ohio State football fan.
Dave was a devoted and loving husband, father and Jaja (grandfather). He married Helen (Sandlin) Jakubowski, his high school sweetheart, on September 26, 1953. They enjoyed 65 years together raising a large family. He will be greatly missed at all of the family gatherings.
Dave was predeceased by his parents, and his sisters Tessie, Veronica, Rosie, and Margie, and survived by his brother Albert (Hy). He is also survived by his wife Helen; his children Douglas (Kay) Jakubowski and their children, Jeremy, Jonathan (Missy), Joy (Dave), Joseph (Jeanyne), Julianna (Dario), and Joanna (Jose); Kelly (Gregg) Emch and their son Matt; Jim (Tracy) Jakubowski, and their children Kyle and Claire; and Beth Estep, and her children Josh (Davina) and Sarah (Brandyn); and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Ave. where a Last Alarm service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Champions in Action, Inc., P.O. Box 49, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019