(News story) David D. Jakubowski, a retired Toledo fire captain committed to the service his vocation offered the community, died Friday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 84.
He suffered cardiac arrest, his daughter Kelly Emch said. Excellent health had allowed him to remain active.
"He was still walking the dog and cutting the grass. He was on a ladder cleaning his eavestroughs," his daughter said.
Skills he learned at Woodward High School translated into his off-duty business while a firefighter. He did carpentry but also built additions to homes, installed countertops and fixtures, and handled plumbing and electrical work.
And he readily volunteered those skills to his children as they established families and households.
"We kept him busy," his daughter said.
He had been an installer for Ohio Bell, and a transfer took him and his young family to Dayton.
"My mom was so homesick that he applied to get on the Toledo fire department," his daughter said.
He was appointed March 6, 1964, and his first assignment was at old Station 23 in the Colony, said Robert Schwanzl, a retired Toledo assistant fire chief.
"He was one of the good guys," Chief Schwanzl said. "He had a lot of friends on the department and was well respected."
When Mr. Jakubowski retired in April, 1991, he was at Station 14 on Reynolds Road near Airport Highway. Other stops included Station 25 on Central Avenue and service on the No. 5 rescue squad; Station 16 in central Toledo, and Station 18 on Lewis Avenue.
He suffered several injuries in the line of duty, including a broken jaw when a hose coupling came loose.
"He was a very hard worker," his daughter Beth Estep said. "He did a phenomenal job at leading his crews. It was a passion for him, and through that passion it really came down to something simple - helping people. He was committed to his role in the fire department."
Daughter Kelly said: "That's been instilled in us and the grandkids - hard work and service. It's part of the DNA."
He became a lieutenant June 3, 1977, and a captain Aug. 27, 1979, Chief Schwanzl said.
The youngest of six, he was born Feb. 23, 1935, to Helen and George Jakubowski and grew up in the largely Polish-American neighborhood of North Toledo centered on Lagrange Street. He attended St. Hedwig grade school and was a 1953 graduate of Woodward, where he played first base on the varsity baseball team.
He was an Army veteran, stationed in Korea in the aftermath of the war.
He picked up golf without a lesson and liked the camaraderie of getting out on the course with friends from the fire department.
"He was a really good athlete," daughter Kelly said. He and his wife supported their grandchildren's athletic pursuits, cheering them on from the stands and sidelines. He coached some of their teams.
"He was a family man and was fun to be with," daughter Kelly said. "He was a great joke teller and always had a wisecrack."
Surviving are his wife, the former Helen Sandlin, his high school sweetheart, whom he married Sept. 26, 1953; sons Douglas and Jim Jakubowski; daughters Kelly Emch and Beth Estep; brother, Albert Jakubowski; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, with a Last Alarm service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the mortuary.
The family suggests tributes to Champions In Action Inc. in Bowling Green.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019