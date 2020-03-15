The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456

David Davison


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Davison Obituary
David Davison

David Davison, 69 of Toledo, Ohio passed away March 10, 2020. David was born on May 26, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio to Coda and Jean (Eckhart) Davison. David was a graduate of the Roy C. Start High School and the University of Toledo with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. David worked for the Toledo Police Department for 18 years retiring in 1992. David also worked for 5 years as an animal cruelty investigator for the Toledo Human Society.

Mr. Davison was an avid reader of books going to the local library 3 to 4 times a week. Mr. Davison was also a former member of the Toledo Patrolman's Union.

Mr. Davison was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald and Byron Ridgeway. Surviving are his brothers, Coda (Carol) Davison, and Harold (Barbara) Ridgeway.

There will be no visitation or services. The family suggests memorials to the Toledo Animal Rescue 640 Wyman St. Toledo, Ohio 43609. Arrangements by Caring Cremation Services.

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Download Now