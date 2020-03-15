|
David Davison
David Davison, 69 of Toledo, Ohio passed away March 10, 2020. David was born on May 26, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio to Coda and Jean (Eckhart) Davison. David was a graduate of the Roy C. Start High School and the University of Toledo with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. David worked for the Toledo Police Department for 18 years retiring in 1992. David also worked for 5 years as an animal cruelty investigator for the Toledo Human Society.
Mr. Davison was an avid reader of books going to the local library 3 to 4 times a week. Mr. Davison was also a former member of the Toledo Patrolman's Union.
Mr. Davison was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald and Byron Ridgeway. Surviving are his brothers, Coda (Carol) Davison, and Harold (Barbara) Ridgeway.
There will be no visitation or services. The family suggests memorials to the Toledo Animal Rescue 640 Wyman St. Toledo, Ohio 43609. Arrangements by Caring Cremation Services.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020