David Dean McCartneyDavid Dean McCartney, 85, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born April 11, 1935, in Toledo, OH, to the late, Philip and Elsie (Engler) McCartney.In his youth, David went on many camping outings with his family in the West and enjoyed time at the family cottage in Put-In-Bay. A 1953 graduate of Macomber High School, he attended the University of Toledo, where he was a member of the ROTC. He started a career in telecommunications/computer programming, in the mid 1950s, working in this exciting new field for 25 plus years. He then transitioned into a painting and wallpapering contractor career, which drew upon the painting and wallpapering skills he learned from his father. David was both an active Cub Pack and Scout Troop Leader in the 1960's & 70's. He served on the Bedford Public Schools Board of Education from 1974-1978. He held other leadership roles related to public school education and in 1976 was the Chairman of the Bicentennial Celebration in Bedford Township. He was a bagpiper with the Erie VFW Post #3925, Highland Bagpipers during the 1970's. He was an avid sailor on Lake Erie, captaining many excursions with family and friends. His interests were many over his lifetime. Golfing was a great passion of his, whether it was with family, friends or league play. He was always ready to play and kept his clubs in his car. His other great passion over the last decade, was an elaborate and massive train layout in his basement. Affectionately called "Davidville." It was a testament to his attention to detail, creative problem solving and enthusiasm. Puzzles were a lifelong passion for David. He took great enjoyment in working on the most difficult jigsaw puzzles. This might be the best metaphor of his life. Taking on difficult situations, and using logic, encouragement, and humor to support us all. Yet his greatest joy was spending time with his three generations of family. Especially playing with his great grandchildren. He was a mentor to many people, throughout his lifetime. His legacy will be one felt for years and for generations to come.David is survived by children, Michael McCartney of Santa Fe, NM, James (Aimee) McCartney of WV, Jennie (Lou) McCartney of Vancouver, WA, Doug (Marie) McCartney of Shelby Township, MI, Deanna (Robert) Buschman, Oregon, OH; step-daughter, Julie (Karl) Krabach of Pace, FL. Also surviving are his grandchildren, who he was devoted to, Melissa, Tyler, Erin, James, Ryan, Krystal, David, Duncan, Harrison, Sean, Corey and Miranda and his very special great-grandchildren, Morgan, Mason, Jude, Jack, Lily, Milo, Remy, Rowan, Deuce, Kyle, Skyler, Riley, Gabriel and Kialer, and many loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Larry (Mary) McCartney of Toledo, OH and sisters-in-law, Carlene McCartney of MI, Suzanne McCartney of NY.David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and John; sister, Phyllis; his wife, JoAnne McCartney, and former wife, Marcella Newmark.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at 12 noon, at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing and facial covering will be required. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Hills.