1/
David Dean Westlund
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Dean Westlund

David Dean Westlund, age 57, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, Saturday, July 18th, 2020. David was born October 7th, 1962, in Toledo. David was married to Dixie (Price) for 2 years.

David was preceded in death by his father, Louis Westlund and his mother, Betty (Ted) Whittier. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dixie (Price); brother, Mike (Beth) and their children, Zach and Zoe; sister, Marty (Steve), and her children, Nathan (Colleen) and Andrew (Alysa); sister, Julie Zimmerman, Linda Westlund and Ted Whittier; supportive and cherished parents, as well as extended numerous brothers and sisters.

Services will be held Friday, July 24 at 1:00 pm at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, 43613. *Please wear a mask to the service*

American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by American Cremation Events

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved