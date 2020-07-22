David Dean Westlund



David Dean Westlund, age 57, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, Saturday, July 18th, 2020. David was born October 7th, 1962, in Toledo. David was married to Dixie (Price) for 2 years.



David was preceded in death by his father, Louis Westlund and his mother, Betty (Ted) Whittier. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dixie (Price); brother, Mike (Beth) and their children, Zach and Zoe; sister, Marty (Steve), and her children, Nathan (Colleen) and Andrew (Alysa); sister, Julie Zimmerman, Linda Westlund and Ted Whittier; supportive and cherished parents, as well as extended numerous brothers and sisters.



Services will be held Friday, July 24 at 1:00 pm at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, 43613. *Please wear a mask to the service*



American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.





