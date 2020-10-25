David Drago11/11/1979 - 10/15/2020David (Jr) Drago, age 40, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020 at his work . David was born November 11, 1979 in Toledo to David (Sr) Drago and Rose (Kunke) Laster.He was a 1998 graduate of Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio and was employed by Globe Trucking for 20 years, recently promoted to Vice President.David had a loving spirit about him, he truly cared for others. He was fun to be around and was known for his great sense of humor.As an avid golfer he appreciated the outdoors on the rolling green and looked forward to spending time with "Dad" and his buddies at their weekly bowling tournaments. In his quiet time, David could be found watching his favorite television show, Seinfeld, snuggled up with his canine companion and best friend, Ringo.David was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Kunke. To cherish his memory David leaves his father, David (Sr) Drago (Friend, Kara); mother, Rose Laster; step-father: Chuck Laster; step-brothers, Brian and Chris Laster; grandmother, Betty Kunke; uncle, Dick Drago; and cousins, Darren and Dina Drago.A Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date.To leave a special message for David's family visit: