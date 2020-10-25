1/1
David Drago
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Drago

11/11/1979 - 10/15/2020

David (Jr) Drago, age 40, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020 at his work . David was born November 11, 1979 in Toledo to David (Sr) Drago and Rose (Kunke) Laster.

He was a 1998 graduate of Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio and was employed by Globe Trucking for 20 years, recently promoted to Vice President.

David had a loving spirit about him, he truly cared for others. He was fun to be around and was known for his great sense of humor.

As an avid golfer he appreciated the outdoors on the rolling green and looked forward to spending time with "Dad" and his buddies at their weekly bowling tournaments. In his quiet time, David could be found watching his favorite television show, Seinfeld, snuggled up with his canine companion and best friend, Ringo.

David was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Kunke. To cherish his memory David leaves his father, David (Sr) Drago (Friend, Kara); mother, Rose Laster; step-father: Chuck Laster; step-brothers, Brian and Chris Laster; grandmother, Betty Kunke; uncle, Dick Drago; and cousins, Darren and Dina Drago.

A Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date.

To leave a special message for David's family visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved