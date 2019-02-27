David E. Falkenberg



David E. Falkenberg, 80, of Medina, Ohio, passed into his heavenly home, Saturday, February 23, 2019. After always taking the scenic route on every ride, he has now taken the most beautiful journey of all.



Dave was born March 28, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Edwin and Evalyn (nee Murphy) Falkenberg. He was raised in Toledo, then moved to Columbus in 1973, Brecksville, in 1984 and to Medina in 1999.



Dave was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity at the University of Toledo, where he made many lifetime friends. A very active member of Zion Lutheran Church he served as church council President for several years, overseeing many projects including the addition to the church in 2010. He was a member of Zion Martin Luther Society.



Dave was a manager for the former Ohio Bell then AT&T for 27 ½ years before retiring in 1994.



He enjoyed fishing, golfing and especially being with his friends on their annual Frick & Frack golf outings or at his and Barb's Pond Party. Dave had a great love for his family, especially his grandsons, who he affectionately called BAM, showing up for all of their activities.



Survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (nee Young); children: Debbie Dalton, of Gahanna (the late Brian Dalton), Chris Falkenberg of Gahanna and Mike (Marie) Falkenberg, Strongsville. Grandsons: Alex and Morgan Falkenberg and Ben Dalton. His sister, Pam King, of Las Vegas, NV. Brothers-in-law, Bob (Sandy), Ray (Kris) and the late Jim (Mary Anne) as well as several nieces and nephews.



Dave's special and famous four legged son Charlie, who will continue to be Barb's companion.



Calling hours will be held 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church Gathering Area, 2233 Abbeyville Road, Valley City, OH with a Celebration of Dave's Life Service at the church 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Pastor Jim Watson, officiating.



Burial will be at a later date at Peace Lutheran Columbium in Gahanna, Ohio.



In Lieu of flowers The family suggests memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Ladies Bible Study Group, Zion Choir or to Pelotonia, the annual bike ride to end cancer www.pelotonia.org/debbiedalton



The Bauer Funeral Home, Valley City has the honor of serving the Falkenberg Family.



