David E. Geldine
David E. Geldine, 77, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mercy Health–St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. He was born in Toledo on March 24, 1942, a son of the late David & Ann (Janick) Geldine.
David worked in operations at the B/P Toledo Refinery in Oregon, Ohio for many years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor. An avid fan of the Michigan Wolverines, David enjoyed boating and gardening and was a member of Nugent's Canal Yacht Club, Port Clinton, Ohio, the Eagles Lodge in Fremont, Ohio, and the former Moose Lodge in Port Clinton.
On April 4, 1964, he married the former Margaret Woyame, and she survives. Also surviving are his sons, Troy Geldine, Oak Harbor, Mark (Xiang Len) Geldine, Genoa, Ohio, Scott Geldine, Oak Harbor, and Shawn (Amy) Geldine, Elmore, Ohio; grandchildren, Casey Geldine, Christopher Geldine, Isabella Geldine, Garrett Geldine, Gabrielle Geldine, and Luke Geldine; great-granddaughter, Emma Geldine; brother, Ronald Geldine, Maumee, Ohio; and sisters, Charlotte (Robert) Allgier, and Bonnie (Frank) Dobrosky, both of Curtice, Ohio. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 Church St., Oak Harbor, where visitation will be held an hour prior to the Mass. Rev. Timothy F. Ferris will officiate, and interment will follow at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Boniface Catholic Church. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019