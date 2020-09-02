David E. Rains
David E. Rains, 75, of Reno Beach and Oak Harbor, Ohio, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Knoxville, TN, on December 20, 1944, the son of Theodore and Nellie (Moore) Ogle and graduated from Clay High School. He married Linda A. (Bailey) in Rossford, Ohio, on February 27, 1965 and were later divorced, but remained close.
David worked at the former DeVilbiss Company where he remained for over 24 years, until they closed. He finished his career at the BP Refinery, retiring in 2006 after a work related injury. While he was working and raising a family, he built his own home. David enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and during his retirement, helping his son and his family on the farm. His true love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After his stroke, he resided with Chuck and Beth and kids. Ohioans ane Hospice of Northwest Ohio were awesome in assisting in his care. David had a quick wit and you never knew what would come out of his mouth. He loved ice cream and since his stroke, he loved Frappe's.
David is survived by the love of his life, his ex-wife Linda; children, Connie (Chester) Hartfield, Christine (Shane) Rains and Chuck (Bethanne) Rains; grandchildren, Malori (Chad), Mark, Kaleigh (Ruben), Dominique (Steve), Sierra, Derek (Jesse), Kirsten, Caleb and Levi; along with 11 great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Barbara Rains. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ronald "Dennis" and George Rains.
Visitation for David will be from 3-7 PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Ohio 43616. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the funeral home followed by burial in the Oakwood Cemetery, Curtice, Ohio. Please note that masks and social distancing will be required for visitation and funeral ceremony. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
.
David's family wishes to thank, most sincerely, all of the folks at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Ohioans Home Health, for their loving care and great compassion.walkerfuneralhomes.com