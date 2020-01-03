|
(News story) David E. Ward, a longtime glass worker who put hammer-and-nail hard work into helping Perrysburg historical commemorations, died Tuesday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 79.
He'd suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, his wife, Joann, said.
They moved to Williston about a year ago but lived the previous quarter century in the Perrysburg area.
He was a founding member of the Perrysburg Area Historic Museum, which opened in a historic house in 2014 after five years of renovations - and many years after a group started in earnest to explore forming a museum.
"Dave was one of those people who, if anything needed to be done, he would jump in and do it," said Judy Justus, board president of the museum.
"He was one of the kindest and most laid back men I ever knew," Mrs. Justus said.
He helped with the stylized log cabin that rolled along in Harrison Rally Days parades
And he portrayed the lanky William Henry Harrison, who'd commanded forces at Fort Meigs, at an 1840 campaign rally in Perrysburg on the general's path to becoming the ninth U.S. president.
"He looked a lot like Harrison, if you look at his picture," Mrs. Justus said. "This is his adopted home town, and he fit right in."
Mr. Ward put in the labor, his wife said, "because it's not for yourself. It's for the future of others. That's what he felt. You see it building and building, and then finally it takes off. It's worth everything you do."
Mr. Ward, formerly of Toledo, Walbridge, and Genoa, retired in 2002 from Pilkington PLC, successor to the Libbey-Owens-Ford Co., after 38 years at the glassmaker. He later was a die-and-mold maker for several years at a business owned by a former supervisor of his.
He was born May 19, 1940, to Inez and Elmer Ward. He was a 1959 graduate of Lake High School and served in the Air Force.
Daughter Julie Byersmith died March 6, 2015.
Surviving are his wife, the former Joann Russell, whom he married Dec. 31, 1960; sons, Paul and Michael Ward; daughter, Michaelle Whited; sister, Rebecca Hood; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon, where family and friends may visit after 4 p.m. The family suggests tributes to a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020