David Edwin Ward
David Edwin Ward, age 79, passed away December 31, 2019. He was born in Toledo on May 19, 1940 to Inez and Elmer Ward from Wood County. His life was blessed with family and friends.
He was a founding member of the Perrysburg Historical Museum. Dave was a member of Wolcott House Museum Guild also for several years. He helped wherever needed in both of these groups. In Harrison Rally Days, Dave portrayed General Harrison for many years. Mr. Ward liked building things for PAHM such as the log cabin used in the Rally Days parade, the crosses for the cemetery walk, and various items for use at Fort Meigs. He was always ready to help out. Dave also loved doing things for everybody. His hobbies also included number puzzles and playing the original Nintendo games, especially Dr. Mario.
Dave graduated from Lake High School in 1959 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960. He was stationed in Loring Air Force Base in Maine. Dave worked for LOF in Rossford and Northwood from 1964-2002. He later worked for IMPS in Toledo for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Catherine Courter; brother, Floyd and his daughter, Julie Byersmith. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joann; children, Paul (Cheryl), Michael (Sandy) and Michaelle; grandchildren, Diana Ward, Stephanie Byersmith, Amber (Brian) Ruemmele, William (Mychelle) Whited, Douglas Whited, Christian Ward, Madison Ward, and Paul Ward; great-grandchildren, Ashton Ward, Rain Ward, Eve Ward, Tony Whited, Lilly Whited and Rylee Ruemmele; and sister, Rebecca Hood. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was our strength, leveler and anchor for our family. His memory will be treasured by everyone.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 4 until the time of service at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020