|
|
David Francis Sutton
David Francis Sutton, 48, of Toledo, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born April 1, 1971 to Daniel and Alice (Kirk) Sutton. David graduated from Rogers High School in 1989. One of his greatest accomplishments was receiving his Associates Degree in Nursing from Owens Community College. David was always a very compassionate friend, with a love for animals, an avid fisherman, and huge fan of Pittsburgh Steelers football.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Alice; sister, Michelle (Tom) Pakulski; brother, Stephen (Beth) Sutton; nieces; Erika Sutton, Krista (Scott) Harder, Allison Pakulski, Grace Pakulski, and former spouse; Lisa Hoetzl.
Family, friends, and others whose lives David touched are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6149 Hill Ave., Toledo, OH 43615. The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30am. The memorial service will begin at 10:30am with a luncheon immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite cause or organization.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019