David G. Aldrich
David Glynn Aldrich, 72, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. David was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 8, 1946 to Howard and Joanne (Young) Aldrich. He was a 1964 graduate of Waite High and later graduated from the Toledo Academy of Beauty Culture. David was known for his artistic abilities and great sense of humor. In the 1970's , he relocated to Detroit, Michigan and worked as a stylist for Eastern Wigs for over 40 years and semi-retired in 2018.
David is survived by his brother Kirk (Robyn) Aldrich, nieces, Lindsey Aldrich, Kerry (Mick) Sitarski, Alexis (Derek) Martzke; dear cousin, Kathleen (Paul) Sigg; and best friend, John Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 6:00pm. Private interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to a .
Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019