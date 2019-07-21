David G. Alfred



David G. Alfred, 70, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH, on January 12, 1949, to Jerry and Sophie (Kalinski) Alfred. Dave was a Scott High School graduate. On October 13, 1979, he married Alison Kasch and together they had one daughter, Elizabeth. Dave worked many years for the City of Toledo, Parks and Recreation. Following retirement, Dave volunteered at the baseball fields for Start High School. Dave loved going to sporting events to cheer on the Start Spartans and he loved spending time with his grandson Colton, teaching him baseball.



He is survived by his wife, Alison; his daughter, Elizabeth (Luke); his grandson, Colton and his brother, Dennis (Debbie).



Family, friends and others whose lives Dave touched are invited to gather on Tuesday, July 23rd, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prostrate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.



Online condolences may be sent to David's family at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019