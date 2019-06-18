David G. Price



David G. Price, 78, of south Toledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 11, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. David was born on August 7, 1940, in Toledo to Harry and Kathryn (Lee) Price. Dave worked at Plabell Rubber for 40 years and retired in 1996. Once he was retired, he was able to enjoy one of his great passions of fishing. This allowed him to spend his summers fishing at his home in Oak Harbor and his winters fishing in Florida.



Mr. Price was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Diana Price and Kathleen Jarzeboski. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Delores "Dee" (Tarquinto) Price; grandchildren, Johnny and Olivia Jarzeboski; nieces, Linda Price, Susie Maier and Debbie Lee; as well as his extended family and friends, including his fishing buddy, Jack.



A Memorial visitation will be held from 3-6 pm on Friday, June 21st, at The Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, where funeral services will begin at 6 pm. Interment will be private for the family. Online condolences may be left at walterfuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page.



walterfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019