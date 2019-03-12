Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Grand Rapids, OH
David G. Thomas, 72, of Grand Rapids, OH, passed away March 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, OH. He was born October 29, 1946 in Toledo, OH to George C. & Grace (Krumel) Thomas. David was a 1964 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67.

David worked for Johns Manville and retired in 2010. He was a member of the Grand Rapids American Legion Post #232, Amvets Post #1313 and the Liberty Center VFW Post #6596. He enjoyed his grandkids, gardening and traveling and also watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns play.

He married Judith (Perry) 50 years ago on January 11, 1969. She survives along with daughters, Kim (Kenny) Limes and Kris (Jay Bick) Thomas; grandchildren, Buddy Limes, Kendra Limes, Heather (Brian) Kessinger and Holly LaPoint; 8 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue (Dick) Hess; and nephews, Andy, Jason, and Judd Thomas and Nathan Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert Thomas and Ralph "Jake" Thomas.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. Funeral services will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Horner officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH. The family suggests giving memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Neapolis Church of Christ. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
