David H. Davis, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was a professor of political science at the University of Toledo and the author of five books on environmental policy.



Mr. Davis was born in 1941 in Washington, DC to Caroline and Dorland Davis. His upbringing in the nation's capital gave him a lifelong passion for politics and public service. As a teenager, he often took the streetcar to observe Congress and participate in rallies on the National Mall. He was in the gallery when Congress voted on the 1957 Civil Rights Bill, and near the front of the crowd for Martin Luther King's 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech.



After graduating with a BA from Cornell University, he served three years in the US Army, rising to the rank of captain. In 1966-67 he was assigned to Vietnam as a forward observer for the Fifth Artillery of the First Infantry Division.



He earned a PhD from Johns Hopkins in 1971, and subsequently joined the faculty of Rutgers University, then Cornell University and the University of Wyoming. He also worked for the federal government at the EPA and Library of Congress Congressional Research Service. During the Carter Administration he held a political appointment at the Department of Interior. In 2009 he served as a Fulbright Professor at Nanjing University in China.



David was a long-time resident of Old Orchard where he ran and bicycled almost daily in Ottawa Park. He was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir, and a former coach for the Toledo Youth Soccer Association.



He is survived by his two children, Gregory and Jillian, and his sister, Constance Dillman.



Funeral services were held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Lansing, MI. Tributes in David's memory may be directed to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606.



