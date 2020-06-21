David Ira Friedman, M.D.
David Ira Friedman, M.D., who practiced family medicine in Toledo, Ohio for many years, died at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, California on May 31st, 2020. David was born in New York City on March 13th, 1944, the son of Joseph and May Friedman. He received his Bachelor of Science degree at Rutgers University and his medical degree from the University of Guadalajara Medical School.
After his internship at Toledo Hospital and his residency in Huntington Beach, California, David returned to Toledo to open a sole practice. Shortly thereafter he became partners with Donald Hickey, M.D., and their partnership as Friedman and Hickey extended for over 25 years. He later did medical assessments for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio and later continued as a family practitioner at the Toledo Department of Health at the West Toledo Clinic. David loved his work and found great satisfaction in treating his patients and later the offspring of those same patients. David retired 3 years ago and relocated to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
David was fun. Aside from his family and patients, David loved his dogs, Sage and Atticus. Before his health gave out, he could be seen walking his dogs in the street or at the park. David also was interested in sports, both as a participant and frequent tennis player, but also as a loyal fan to his Michigan Wolverines.
Dr. Friedman numbered among his patients many doctors, prominent Toledo citizens, and just as importantly everyday working people who came to him both in his private practice as well as when he was with the health department. David also experienced enormous personal and professional gratification when his son, Josh, graduated dental school as well as his daughter-in-law, Jennifer, who is also a dentist. Also surviving are his grandsons, Lucas, Logan, Levi and Leo Friedman; his former wife, Darlene Friedman; and sister, Fern Friedman of Davis, California.
He is also survived by a multitude of grateful patients who appreciated the time and personal attention that he gave to them whenever they were in need. Services and interment were private for the family. Memorials in David Friedman's name may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.