On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, David J. Bella, resident of Monroe, Michigan and formerly of Ida Twp., MI, passed away at age 41. David was born April 27, 1977, in Toledo, Ohio to Robert A. and Verna M. (Smith) Bella. He was a 1996 graduate from Ida Public Schools where he ran cross country. He was formerly employed by Kroger, Flower Hospital and Bay Corrugated. David enjoyed attending local church services and in his younger years attended Zion Lutheran Church of Summerfield. He was an avid Detroit Tiger fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. His prized possession was a signed Mickey Mantle baseball card. He always thought of others, wanting to help friends & family when need arose. He never met a stranger, he made friends with everyone he met. He also enjoyed reading, history, antiques and raising rabbits. He was known for his Christian faith and friendly smile.



David will be greatly missed by his loving parents, Robert and Verna Bella; sisters, Carol Schultz of Kansas City, Missouri, Mary (Mark) Lingle of Temperance, MI and Jennifer (Rob) Gorczyca of Plymouth, MI; and nieces and nephews Amanda, James, Laura, Katie, Spencer, Ethan, Madalyn, and Christian.



Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 and a memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1690 West Sterns Road, Temperance, MI at 11:00. A luncheon will follow the service.



David's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the health-care professionals at Promedica Monroe Hospital, The Mon-Arc of Monroe, Watson Health Care, Serenity Home Care, P.E.E.R.S of Livingston County as well as the dedicated EMT and police officers of Monroe for their care and commitment to David over the past few years. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org).



Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019