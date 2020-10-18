David J. Bialorucki



David J. Bialorucki of Oregon, Ohio passed away October 8, 2020 at the age of 77. David was born July 7, 1943 to Joseph and Anna (Marciniak) Bialorucki in Toledo, Ohio.



David graduated from Woodward High School in 1961 then entered the working world. He enjoyed playing pool and hanging out with his friends before marrying Marjorie A. (Conner) Bialorucki on August 28, 1965 who preceded him in death on April 16, 2015.



David is survived by his children, Cindy McCreery (Joe), David (Jan) Bialorucki Jr., Joseph (Heidi) Bialorucki, Lisa Damagala (Jason) and Michael Bialorucki; grandchildren, Katie, Courtney (Kindle) and Michael Kranz, Conner, Cally, Rilynn and Colt Bialorucki, Alison and Jason Damagala.



David will be remembered by his family in a private service on Tuesday, October 20 at Crossroads Church in Napoleon Ohio.





