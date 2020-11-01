David J. Gottschalk11/28/1949 - 10/28/2020Dave was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan on November 28, 1949 and died on October 28, 2020 at his home with the knowledge he was loved by his family and friends.He was married in 1987 and is survived by his spouse, Chris; his daughter, Kate M. Liebelt (David A.); and his grandson, David A. Jr. of Wisconsin; his brother, Peter Gottschalk (Holly) of San Rafael, CA; his sister, Mary Jordan (Larry) of Waconia, MN; and eleven nieces and nephews. A special mention to his lifelong friend, Thomas Adkins, whose friendship and support throughout the years he treasured. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Jane Gottschalk.Dave valued family and friends above all. He was proud of Kate for the woman she has become, and her many accomplishments, including being a wonderful and loving mother. David Jr. delighted him as only a three-year-old grandson could. David Sr. he admired as a caring and loving husband and father.Dave was a lifelong fly fisherman. He learned from his father how to cast and catch fish on Booth Lake, WI., where he and his family spent many memorable summers. Dave enjoyed fly fishing trips throughout the US and Canada with his Dad, Peter, brothers-in law and the many cousins, uncles, friends and even on occasion his wife, Chris. Dave frequently noted "if anyone can catch fish it is Dad". The memories following those trips are re-told many times over by the Gottschalk Family and their friends. Dave was a member of the Toledo Ski Club in his 20's and early 30's enjoying trips out West with his friends. He introduced skiing to his daughter, Kate and spouse, Chris.He graduated from Sylvania High School in 1969 and attended the University of Toledo for two years. He later commented he should have finished college however his new business was calling.He was the owner of I.S.L.E. Laboratories, INC. of Blissfield, Michigan. He started the business, in his parent's basement, while in high school. He sold wick to hobby stores, invented "The Invader Turbo Kite", designed and manufactured model railroad scenery products, known as "Mountains in Minutes". As a member of the Hobby Industry Association he participated in trade shows, often with the assistance of his parents, his siblings and later his wife, Chris. As product lines increased, he produced mountains and backdrop scenery for Department 56. In 1996 he purchased GAG Studios of Detroit, a Halloween product line. This line is produced today along with Dave's creations of life-size moving characters, such as Dobson the Butler and custom molded parts for other companies. I.S.L.E. reputation for quality finished products is well known with products shipped worldwide. He was very proud of his work. In 2019 he sold the company and his legacy continues.Dave was creative, enthusiastic, young at heart, had a good work ethic and lived in the moment to enjoy his life. He always said "treat people the way you want to be treated in life" and he did. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Private burial and a celebration of his life to be determined at a later date.Share your memories of Dave at