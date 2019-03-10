David J. Jankowski



David J. Jankowski, 84, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Kingston Memory Care Center of Sylvania. He was born February 7, 1935, in Toledo and was the son of Stanley and Mary Jankowski.



David served honorably in the Army and was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Dave loved bowling and while stationed in St. Louis he bowled in the ABC Tournament. He was an optician for many years at Toledo Optical and then was the manager of E.B. Brown Opticians, where he retired. After retirement Dave and his wife Barbara move to Green Valley, AZ. Following Barbara's death Dave then moved back to Toledo.



Survivors include his sisters, Joan Pyzik and Patricia (Larry) Cieniewski; numerous nieces and nephews and son-in-law, Bill Howard. David was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Jankowski, daughter, Julie Howard; sister, Dorothy Kwaitkowski and brothers, John Jankowski and Albin Jankowski.



Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the funeral mass at 10 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School Tuition Assistance Program or Ohio Living Hospice. The family would like to thank the staffs at Kingston Memory Care Center of Sylvania and Ohio Living Hospice for the wonderful care given to David. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019