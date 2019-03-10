Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
4100 Harvest Lane
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
4100 Harvest Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jankowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Jankowski


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David J. Jankowski

David J. Jankowski, 84, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Kingston Memory Care Center of Sylvania. He was born February 7, 1935, in Toledo and was the son of Stanley and Mary Jankowski.

David served honorably in the Army and was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Dave loved bowling and while stationed in St. Louis he bowled in the ABC Tournament. He was an optician for many years at Toledo Optical and then was the manager of E.B. Brown Opticians, where he retired. After retirement Dave and his wife Barbara move to Green Valley, AZ. Following Barbara's death Dave then moved back to Toledo.

Survivors include his sisters, Joan Pyzik and Patricia (Larry) Cieniewski; numerous nieces and nephews and son-in-law, Bill Howard. David was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Jankowski, daughter, Julie Howard; sister, Dorothy Kwaitkowski and brothers, John Jankowski and Albin Jankowski.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the funeral mass at 10 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School Tuition Assistance Program or Ohio Living Hospice. The family would like to thank the staffs at Kingston Memory Care Center of Sylvania and Ohio Living Hospice for the wonderful care given to David. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.

Online condolences may be sent to David's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now