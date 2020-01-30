Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral
2535 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral
2535 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Rev. David J. Lautermilch


1937 - 2020
Rev. David J. Lautermilch Obituary
Rev. David J. Lautermilch

Rev. David J. Lautermilch, 82, a Senior Status priest of the Diocese of Toledo, who was active in the recovery movement, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born August 11, 1937, in Bellevue, Ohio. He lived in Philadelphia as a young child, and later moved to Tiffin, Ohio, where he attended St. Joseph Grade School. He attended Our Lady of the Lake High Seminary, Indiana, and Mt. St. Mary of the West Seminary, Cincinnati. He also did graduate studies at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, St. John University, Collegeville, Minnesota, and Xavier University, Cincinnati. Father David was ordained in 1962 at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, Toledo. He served as Assistant Pastor and Associate Pastor at a number of parishes in the Toledo Diocese. He was Pastor of Saint Patrick Parish, Bascom, and Saint Andrew Parish, Liberty. He served as Chaplain at St. Vincent Hospital. He was best known for his work with recovery -- spreading God's message of hope, forgiveness, and love. Father Dave enjoyed reading, science, arts, music, and could pull a pun out of thin air! He loved people, and consistently reached out to those in need, especially those involved in recovery. His body was donated to UTMC for educational purposes. Father Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clara (Grezsk) Lautermilch; sister, Judy Lautermilch; brother, Paul Lautermilch, USN; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Mescher) Lautermilch; brother-in- law, Charles Homan.

Surviving are his sister, JoAnn Homan and numerous nieces and nephews. He resided for the last five years at the Ursuline Center in Toledo and was particularly grateful for their care, kindness, and friendship.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am Monday, February 3, 2020, at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43610. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 am, with Bishop Daniel E. Thomas as the principal celebrant. Memorial contributions may be directed to Guest House 1601 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; The Ursuline Center 4035 Indian Rd, Toledo, OH 43606; or the Priest's Retirement Fund of the Diocese of Toledo. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
