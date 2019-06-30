Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
David J. Szynkowski


1946 - 2019
David J. Szynkowski Obituary
David J. Szynkowski

David J. Szynkowski, age 72, of Toledo's Point Place Shoreland Community, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born October 17, 1946 in Toledo to Joseph and Florence (Bankowski) Szynkowski. Dave was a 1964 graduate of Woodward High School and employed as a credit manager at Citibank. A talented, self taught, pianist he also played the bass and drums, performing with his band, the "Music Factory". A parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, cooking, watching hockey games, and visiting casinos.

Dave is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janine; sons, Jason (Betsy) and Chris Szynkowski; and grandchildren, Sawyer and Marin. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carole Plicinski.

Family and friends may visit Monday, July 1 from 4-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, preceded by visitation in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Autism Speaks. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
