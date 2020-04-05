|
David James Reamsnyder
Age 63, of Eden Prairie, MN (formerly from Curtice, OH) left his earthly home on March 28, 2020 surrounded by his family who loved him fiercely. Born the youngest son of Glenn Dale, Sr. and Lois (Reed) Reamsnyder on June 3, 1956, he shared a special bond with his older brothers Reed (Dianna), Dean (Karla), and Glenn, Jr. (Peggy).
Dave leaves behind his wife, Gigi (Gwozdz), who he met on a blind date and fell head over heels for. They were married on August 18, 1978.
He was a man of strong faith and the perfect girl dad to Katy Jo (Steve) Danielson, Gina Marie (Wade) Vrieze and Dana Jean (Jeremy) Petersen.
Seven grandchildren will remember their Papa as the angel watching over them: Ava, Sophia and Ethan Danielson; Carson James and Piper Vrieze; Bryn James and Blake Petersen.
He will be missed greatly by his family; his nieces and nephews; godchildren; and many dear friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Bonnie (Kovach) Gwozdz; and best man and cousin, Philip Reamsnyder.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions Dave's life will be celebrated in early June at Prairie Lutheran Church, MN. Details Pending.
https://caringbridge.org/visit/davereamsnyder
Memorials can be made to: Hematology Research at Mayo Clinic; or Prarie Lutheran Church. Family will forward memorials to the Charities.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020