Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
David John Recker


1947 - 2020
David John Recker Obituary
David John Recker

After a brief illness, beloved son, brother and father, David Recker passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1947 to Norma and Robert Recker.

He is survived by daughter, Lisa; mother; and siblings, Christine (Dave), Rick, Jeff (Kate), Susan (Rick) and Bob.

Funeral services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo on January 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, who made him comfortable in his last days.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
