David John Sancraint
David J. Sancraint (Pops), 76, of Maumee, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington, to Merrill S. and Matilda C. (Mentel) Sancraint. During his childhood, he lived throughout the country as his father furthered his career. Eventually ending up in Toledo, OH, he enrolled at The University of Toledo where he met his future wife, Connie Sue Laidig. On October 2, 1965, Dave and Connie would engage in marriage and spent the rest of their lives together. After two years of college, he decided to pursue a career in sales in the lighting industry which he worked until his retirement in 2008. On June 9, 1969, the best birthday gift he could ever receive was born, his daughter Kelly Ann. Over the course of the next 10 years they added 4 boys to the family - Chad David, Ryan George, Kevin Merrill, and Nickolas Patrick. David was raised Catholic and also attended The Apostolic Christian Church. He was an avid Michigan fan and attended many games with his sons. Dave loved taking family vacations and spending quality time with his wife in Florida during their later years. Everyone loved Dave; he was a laid back, pleasant, and down to earth individual with a great sense of humor. Most importantly, Dave was a dedicated, supportive, and loving husband for 54 years, father for 50 years, and grandfather for 23 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; a sister, Cynthia S. (Danny) Acker; his 5 children, Kelly (Richard) Chamberlain, Chad Sancraint, Ryan (Kristie) Sancraint, Kevin (Jennifer) Sancraint, and Nickolas (Andrea) Sancraint; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Marisa, Zack, Hannah, Gracie, Emma, Ethan, Kilei, McKenna, Ally, Addy, and Camdyn, and one great-grandchild, Shiloh. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Casen.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25th, from 12:00PM to 8:00PM at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26th, at 11:00AM at the Apostolic Christian Church, 3011 Marvin Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Apostolic Christian Church or . He will be sorely missed by many.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019