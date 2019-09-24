Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Christian Church
3011 Marvin Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sancraint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John Sancraint


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David John Sancraint Obituary
David John Sancraint

David J. Sancraint (Pops), 76, of Maumee, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington, to Merrill S. and Matilda C. (Mentel) Sancraint. During his childhood, he lived throughout the country as his father furthered his career. Eventually ending up in Toledo, OH, he enrolled at The University of Toledo where he met his future wife, Connie Sue Laidig. On October 2, 1965, Dave and Connie would engage in marriage and spent the rest of their lives together. After two years of college, he decided to pursue a career in sales in the lighting industry which he worked until his retirement in 2008. On June 9, 1969, the best birthday gift he could ever receive was born, his daughter Kelly Ann. Over the course of the next 10 years they added 4 boys to the family - Chad David, Ryan George, Kevin Merrill, and Nickolas Patrick. David was raised Catholic and also attended The Apostolic Christian Church. He was an avid Michigan fan and attended many games with his sons. Dave loved taking family vacations and spending quality time with his wife in Florida during their later years. Everyone loved Dave; he was a laid back, pleasant, and down to earth individual with a great sense of humor. Most importantly, Dave was a dedicated, supportive, and loving husband for 54 years, father for 50 years, and grandfather for 23 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; a sister, Cynthia S. (Danny) Acker; his 5 children, Kelly (Richard) Chamberlain, Chad Sancraint, Ryan (Kristie) Sancraint, Kevin (Jennifer) Sancraint, and Nickolas (Andrea) Sancraint; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Marisa, Zack, Hannah, Gracie, Emma, Ethan, Kilei, McKenna, Ally, Addy, and Camdyn, and one great-grandchild, Shiloh. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Casen.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25th, from 12:00PM to 8:00PM at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26th, at 11:00AM at the Apostolic Christian Church, 3011 Marvin Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Apostolic Christian Church or . He will be sorely missed by many.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now