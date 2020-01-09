Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
David John Schena


1961 - 2020
David John Schena Obituary
David John Schena

David John Schena, 58, died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

David was born on January 17, 1961 in Toledo Hospital and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a longtime employee of Midwest Granite and Stone in Holland, Ohio before becoming the owner along with his father in 2003. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, but most all, he loved the many peaceful hours he would spend fishing on his boat, Our Obsession. He was also very devoted to his son, Davey, and loved attending his baseball games.

David is survived by his longtime partner, Tammie Huth, and their son, Davey (14); his mother, Jane Schena, Toledo; sister, Kimberly Schena, Toledo; brother, Don Schena and wife, Carla Melton, Longmont, CO; niece, Marisa Schena, Noblesville, Indiana; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don Schena, Toledo, and nephew, Mitchell Schena.

Arrangements are being handled by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions can be made in David's memory to the . Online Condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020
