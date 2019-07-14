David Joseph Gniewkowski



David Joseph Gniewkowski was welcomed to the world on March 19, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio by Eugene and Josephine Gniewkowski. He was raised with his brother Joe on Bergin Street in Rossford, Ohio. He attended Rossford Public Schools graduating in 1965. After graduating high school he joined the United States Navy, although he didn't know how to swim. His two favorite stories from the Navy were living in Scotland for two years on poker winnings, never cashing a Navy pay check. His other, after a long night of playing poker, he walked off a pier in the North Atlantic in March. He was a proud veteran and always enjoyed conversation with other active duty members and veterans. After high school he graduated from Andrews Barber College. Upon graduating from Andrews Barber College he started his career as a barber in Perrysburg, Ohio.



After starting his career as a barber he met and married Mary Jo Kuhman and lived in Perrysburg, Ohio. David and Mary Jo welcomed two children into their life, Wayne and Joella. He never stopped cutting hair of his friends and son even after becoming a grid caster at Johnson Controls. While at Johnson Controls he maintained a home in Perrysburg and a cottage at Nettle Lake, Ohio. After retiring from Johnson Controls he lived at Nettle Lake. He would often fish with the most bizarre bait he could come up with to catch the biggest fish. He always caught the biggest fish but often lost catching the most fish to Mary Jo. He enjoyed playing chess, checkers, hearts and Chinese checkers with family and friends, according to him, he never lost. His love for the game of golf he shared with his son, both watching and playing. They attended numerous PGA Tour events together. His daughter could always bring a smile to his face when she entered a room. He would get our attention if he determined he had the latest news by rushing to us saying "hold on, hot off the press!" Sweets and chocolate were a staple in his life with his home not going without cakes, pies, cookies and candy bars. He enjoyed maintaining a meticulous lawn where a dandelion could never be found. The image of him with his spray bottle inspecting the lawn will never be forgotten. His fondness of mixing and matching his favorite plaids was always entertaining. His heart and soul were and always will be caring for people.



David Joseph Gniewkowski left for heaven on July 10, 2019, survived by his wife Mary Jo; his son, Wayne (Carey Vandersall); his daughter, Joella (Eric) Stern; his brother Joseph; his niece, Lisa (Greg) Mackinnon; and many other friends and family.



A mass of Christian burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Rossford, Ohio on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 A.M. The family would like you to join them for a Celebration of Dave's Life at Belmont Country Club, Perrysburg, Ohio on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David Gniewkowski will support the Rogel Cancer Center Fund for Discovery. Checks may be made payable to "University of Michigan" and sent to Michigan Medicine, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/davidgniewkowski to make your gift. The family would like to thank The Huron Valley Ambulance, LifeCare Ambulance, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019