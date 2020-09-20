1/1
David Keeler
1935 - 2020
David Keeler

11/22/1935 - 09/12/2020

David Kent Keeler, age 84, passed away September 12, 2020. Although his family could not be there physically, he was surrounded in love in our hearts. Dave was born November 22, 1935, in Monroe, Michigan, to Lawrence and Evelyn (Guest) Keeler. He attended Sylvania Burnham High School and in 1959, married the love of his life, Marlana Keeler.

Dave retired from driving truck for Teamsters Local 20 and then decided to drive school bus for Sylvania Schools. Dave's passion for driving bus kept him young for many years.

When not working, Dave enjoyed camping and boating with his wife, watching Nascar races, Wendy's cheeseburgers and chocolate Frosty's, smoking cigarettes, and napping with his dog, Rocky.

Dave will be greatly missed by his children, Tracey Tressler, Charmaine (Larry) Hill, Todd (Susan) Keeler; son-in-law, Edward Darga; grandchildren, Danielle (Eddie) Salisbury, Matthew (Linda) Snyder, Chad Snyder, Cory (Jodi) Tressler, Michael (Lauren) Snyder, Alaina (Jason) Pool, William Reece, Daisy Trautsch; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Karen) Keeler; sister, Joan Henzler; and sister-in-law, Judy Keeler.

Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlana Keeler; daughter, Shannon Keeler; parents, Lawrence and Evelyn; brother, Thomas Keeler; brother-in-law, Tom Henzler.

Friends and Family are welcome for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in funeral home at a time, and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Monday, September 21, 2020, starting at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family will also be celebrating the lives of Marlana and Shannon Keeler at this time. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life at Reynolds Garden Cafe, 1220 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio 43615, at 4:00 PM.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:30 PM
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Reynolds Garden Cafe
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
