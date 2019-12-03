The Blade Obituaries
David Keith Henson


1947 - 2019
David Keith Henson Obituary
David Keith Henson

David Keith Henson passed away Monday November 25th 2019. He was born July 17th 1947 in Toledo OH to Clarence and Myrtie (Hestand) Henson of Moss, TN. A resident of The Luther Home of Mercy Eastpointe where he was surrounded by a loving and caring team of caregivers who treated David as a member of their own family. He was a model train enthusiast and a devoted Ohio State Buckeyes fan. David touched the hearts of everyone he met and will greatly be missed.

David is survived by his sister Carole Klinck, nephew Bruce Klinck and niece Lisa Klinck.

The family will be holding a private service and request that any donations in his honor be made to The Luther Home of Mercy Williston OH.

Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424

Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
