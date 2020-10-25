1/1
David L. Atkin
1953 - 2020
David L. Atkin

June 6, 1953 - Oct. 21, 2020

Dave Atkin, age 67, of Pemberville, passed away following a battle with cancer, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on June 6, 1953, in Bowling Green, OH, to Arthur R. and Charlotte M. (Hollopeter) Atkin. He married Marilyn Aufdencamp, on October 8, 1980, in Valparaiso, ID. David and Marilyn have raised two sons and celebrated 40 years of marriage together.

He worked at Truckstop's of America hauling diesel fuel before becoming a Millwright with the Local 1090, retiring in 2010 after 25 plus years. After retirement he spent his time living his dream of owning his own semi-truck and his own company, (Dave Atkin Transportation LLC).

In addition to his wife Marilyn, Dave is survived by his sons, Nickolas (Mallori) Atkin of Genoa and Matthew (Nikki) Atkin of Gibsonburg; granddaughter, Makenzie and his mother, Charlotte Atkin; brothers, Les (Carol) Atkin and Scott (Becky) Atkin; sisters, Lisa, Janney; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and one nephew.

Family and friends will be received, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 West Main St., Luckey. Face masks will be required and social distancing observed. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

www.marshfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
October 25, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
