|
|
David L. Barlett
David Barlett, age 70, of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born on February 4, 1949 in Angola, Indiana to Fred and Irene (Adams) Barlett and he married Roxanne Saxton on March 16, 1985. He worked for many years at Doehler-Jarvis. Friends will be received on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). Funeral services will be private.
www.blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019