Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
David L. Barlett


1949 - 2019
David L. Barlett Obituary
David L. Barlett

David Barlett, age 70, of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born on February 4, 1949 in Angola, Indiana to Fred and Irene (Adams) Barlett and he married Roxanne Saxton on March 16, 1985. He worked for many years at Doehler-Jarvis. Friends will be received on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). Funeral services will be private.

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019
