David L. Bates Obituary
David L. Bates

David Lee Bates, age 64, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Temperance, MI, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 6, 2019 while here visiting family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Bates. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dana Bates; daughter, Suzanne Bates; grandchildren, Arianna and Jakub; father, James Bates; brothers, Jim (Brenda) and Bill (Karen) Bates; and many other family members and dear friends.

Private Services will be held at a later date. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

To leave a special message for Dave's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019
