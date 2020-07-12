David L. Evans



David L. Evans passed away on June 30, 2020. He was born in Troy, Ohio on October 8, 1968 and resided in Toledo and Dayton, Ohio.



Dave was a pipefitter at Local 50, but his true passion was the outdoors. He could always be found in the woods, hunting, fishing or in the garage listening to music and getting dirty working on cars. He was always eager to lend a hand to a friend or stranger and if you knew Dave, you knew he was a quick wit and fearless.



Dave's compassion and strength lives on in his daughters, Jayme and Krista Evans; and son, Dereck Stewart. He is survived by his mother, Pam Marcum; brother, Micheal Evans; and sister, Terri Evans. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Evans.



A memorial service will be held on August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Providence Dam Shelter, 13827 US Route 24, Grand Rapids, Ohio.





