David L. Horwitz
David L. Horwitz, age 70, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio, Toledo. He was born in Toledo on May 2, 1949 to Newell and Miriam (Auster) Horwitz.
Surviving are his sisters, Barbara (Harvey) Pearlman and Judie (Bruce) Dalton and several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, Ohio. The family would like to extend their thanks to David's caregivers at Conteh Home Services, namely his social worker Amy and his guardian, Emily.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Conteh Home Services 330 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615 or Hospice of NW Ohio.
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral home. (419)535-5840.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019