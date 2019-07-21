Resources More Obituaries for David Walker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David L. Walker

David L Walker passed away peacefully with family by his side July 8th at the age of 93.



David was born to Earl Reno and Vivian Gertrude Walker on May 20th 1926 in Minneapolis, MN.



The family resided for a short time in Mankato, MN before moving to Davenport, IA in 1929. He graduated from Davenport High School in June of 1944 and in August of 1944 entered the U.S Army. Following basic training at Camp Hood, Texas, he was assigned to the Third Infantry Division in Europe. Upon discharge, he entered Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, from which he graduated in 1950.



He married the former Margaret (Peg) Albrecht in Davenport, IA in May of 1951. They have two sons, David J (Pamela Herman), Waukesha, WI and Paul R M.D. (Carol) Sylvania, OH



For several years David worked for a large mid-western auto parts distributor. In 1958 he joined the Champion Spark Plug Company as a territory representative in Northern Illinois.



Upon his promotion to Regional Service Engineer, the family moved to Portland, Oregon during which time he provided technical services training to Champion accounts in 9 western and northwestern states. In 1963 he was transferred to Champions world headquarters in Toledo, Ohio and until 1971 held various assignments in the company's Automotive Technical Services Department. In 1971 he was promoted to Director of Technical Services where he remained until retiring in 1987.



He was a member of the Waterville United Methodist Church in Waterville, Ohio.



He was a Mason and a Shriner and in 1987 was Potentate of Zenobia Shrine in Toledo, Ohio. He was also a long time member of the Zenobia Shrine band where he played the euphonium. He is a charter member and past president of the Pilots unit of Zenobia.



His love of music had him playing his euphonium in the Duetschmeister Band for many years and at the age of 77 began taking piano lessons.



He has been an active Amateur Radio Operator since earning his license in 1954 and has been president of the Northwest Chapter 142 of the Quarter Century Wireless Association on two occasions. His Amateur Call Sign is W8FKI.



He had a private pilots license with instrument rating. He and Peg make many cross country trips around the United States.



He was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion and Rubicon Masonic Lodge #237 in Waterville, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger C. Walker of Hardwick, Vermont.



His sister Marjorie lives in Morrison, Illinois.



A memorial service is being planned for a future date.



