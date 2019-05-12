Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
5757 Starr Ave
Oregon, OH
David L. Wohlgamuth Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David L. Wohlgamuth Sr. Obituary
David L. Wohlgamuth, Sr.

David L. "Woggie" Wohlgamuth Sr., of Oregon, OH passed away April 12, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born June 9, 1936, in Lima, OH to Ivo and Gertrude Wohlgamuth.

David was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked for M & H Transport Trucking Co. and was a member of the Teamsters Union. He served 27 years on Oregon Recreation Board which encompassed coaching and development of Southshore Park. David was known as the 'Mayor of Baywood'. He was a member of Christ Dunberger American Legion and V.F.W. Post #9816. David received a Commendation from President Gerald Ford and the President's Award for Heroism, for saving the lives of 3 individuals, July 1, 1975. He enjoyed country music, playing in a band, fishing and collecting hats. David was an avid Ohio State fan.

David is survived by his children, Robin (Gary) Sallee, Ellen Wohlgamuth, Kathryn (William) Elam, Joann Siler, Mary Jane (Kevin) Sammons and Matthew (Ashley) Wohlgamuth; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a brother and 2 sisters; and lots of loving extended family. He is preceded byLaura, his wife of 62 years; son, David L. Wohlgamuth, Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica Snyder; his parents and 4 siblings.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Ave, Oregon, OH. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or the National Arbor Day Foundation.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
