Mr. David L. YarberMr. David L. Yarber was born on February 4, 1961, in Chicago, IL, to the union of Leeanna and Roosevelt Yarber. David was preceded in death by his father, Roosevelt Sr.; his brother, Roosevelt Jr.; and sister, Darlene.David moved to Toledo in 1972 where he attended Robinson Junior High and later graduated from Scott High School. David was the first sophomore in Scott's history to hold the drum major position. David took his position very seriously and was very dedicated to it. David was an avid music lover and enjoyed deejaying in his spare time. David also enjoyed walking and barbequing. David was a very good hearted person and would help anyone he could; even if it meant sacrificing what he needed. David will be greatly missed.David leaves behind his mother, Leeanna; son, Kennedy Sr.; grandson, KJ; sisters, Leeanna, Keisha Bullock-Brown (Terrill Brown), Audrey Ward; brothers, Derrick, Kevin (Klena), Kendall, Kelsey, and Roosevelt Javon. He also leaves behind a special friend, Gail; extended family, an uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins to cherish his memories.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services 4 and 5 p.m. respectively, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Charles Allen, Officiant.