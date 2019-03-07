David Lee Hughes



David Lee Hughes (Big D), 68, of Waterville, Ohio passed away March 4, 2019 at the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio. Dave was born on January 17, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to Clyde and Betty (Stegmeir) Hughes. On July 20, 1974 he married his high school sweetheart Marti (Miller) in Norwalk, Ohio. Dave worked his entire professional career at Surface Combustion. He held many roles within Surface including a Draftsman, Design Engineer, Marketing Manager as well as a Sub Contract Purchasing Agent. After 47 years he was able to retired in July 2016.



Big D had an interest for many things including Tennis, Golf, Woodworking, British Cars and his Grandchildren. On the golf course, his game was improved by using an "illegal" seven iron that his son and friends know all too well. Big D's woodworking skills is appreciated by many as he loved to make hand crafted gifts for others. After retirement, Papa was able to spend his time spoiling his grandchildren with shopping trips for toys or playing games and dolls at the kitchen table.



Dave is survived by his wife of 44 years Marti; his children Jennifer Ellen (Brett) Reagan of Fort Myers, FL, and Bradley Alan Hughes of Waterville; his grandchildren Zachary David and Addison Elaine Hughes; and his brothers Patrick (Kathy) Hughes of Whitehouse, Ohio, Steve Hughes of Toledo and Kip Hughes (Karen) of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends and family are invited to a gathering at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, Ohio on Friday March 8th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Donations in Dave's memory are encouraged to Natures Nursery, 7790 County Rd. 152, Whitehouse, OH 43571.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary