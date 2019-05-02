|
|
David Lee Jones
David Lee Jones, 64, beloved husband of Jill Washburn Jones, son of John K. Jones and Lucille Jones (nee Kennedy), father of Adam, Alex, and Ryan, and uncle and friend to countless others, passed away peacefully April 27, 2019 at the West Chester Hospital. Dave was a 1972 graduate of Rogers High School in Toledo, OH and worked 25 years in sales for Kaufman Container Company. He was known for his gentle and abundant heart, quick wit, and sincere empathy.
Funeral at Mueller Funeral Home, Mason, OH on Sat. May 4, at 11:00 AM. Visitation is open to beginning at 9:00 AM. Dress Code: Ohio State, Red Sox, or Golf Attire--please avoid dark colors. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Alex Jones Memorial Fund, 4753 Logsdons Meadow Dr. Liberty Township, OH 45011. Condolences, muellerfunerals.com
Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019