Mr. David Lee Thomas, III
Mr. Thomas, III, 59, passed Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was a 1979 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School where he also played football.
Surviving are sons, Christopher and Antoine Cross; 3 granddaughters; sister, Stephanie L. Thomas and brother, Patrick E. Thomas.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.cbrownfuneralhome.com