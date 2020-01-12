|
|
David Leitner
David Roy Leitner, 78, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died Saturday, December 29, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital.
David leaves his wife of 52 years, Joan (Schreiner) Leitner; his daughter, Lynn Flanigan; his daughter, Kristie (Randy) Vigh; his son, Matthew Leitner; six grandchildren; one great grandson; and his brother, James (Diana) Leitner.
Born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of William and Mary (Bieniek) Leitner.
David graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1960. After graduation, he served in the United States Army 1964-1966. Upon completion of his service to our country, he met the love of his life, Joan, and they married April 15, 1967. The two moved to Lambertville, MI, in 1972, where they raised their three children. In 2005, they moved to Bluffton, SC, where he enjoyed his retirement, family and beloved basset hound, Bailey.
David was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend. Those qualities radiated through when he was spending time with his family. He was known for and absolutely delighted in giving and sending gifts when something caught his eye and it reminded him of you. David had a special artistic craftsmanship and enjoyed creating countless pieces of art with wood and he also did many wonderful paintings with watercolors. His art could be whimsical and playful, earnest and serious, or loving and affectionate, all the while sharing his works of art with those he loved. A huge Michigan State Spartan fan, he wore his green and white proudly.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Any condolences may be made in memorial donations to or Hilton Head Humane Association.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020