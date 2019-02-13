Home

Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
David Leonard Duseberg


David Leonard Duseberg, age 90, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

David married Mary Lou Ross in Woodville, Ohio in 1951, where they lived until retirement in 1983. They later settled in the Mountains of Arizona until moving to Mountain Home in 1994. They have always enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states and all Canadian Providences. As a private pilot, they enjoyed many flying trips to Mexico and Central America with one trip thru the West Indies, South and Central America to return. After retirement, Dave became interested in Hunting. He has hunted in several western states and Canadian provinces plus a hunting safari to South Africa.

David is survived by Mary Lou, his wife of 67 years.

Visitation will be from10-11 a.m., with a Memorial Service to follow, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, with Rev. Merlin Jacobs officiating. Online condolences can be shared at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2019
