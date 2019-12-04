|
David Lewis "Smokey" Walborn
David Lewis "Smokey" Walborn, 89, passed away peacefully at 2:40 p.m. Sunday December 1st. David lived in the Toledo area most of his life.
As a young man, Dave served in the Army as a baker for none other than General Mark Clark's staff. After the service, he worked as a Great Lakes seaman and spent some time as a helmsman.
After he got off the freighters, David started working for Buckeye News, a major magazine distributor. He worked there till retiring in 1992. David spent many years caring for his ma, Florence until her passing in 1996.
Point Place was his most loved area with his love for sailing. He joined the Jolly Roger Sailing club in 1956. Later he was made an Honorary Lifetime member. His proudest moment in his sailing career was crewing for Art Barrie while winning the National Interlake Class sailing championship at Put-In-Bay in August of 1966. For over 30 years he was on the race committee for the Put-In-Bay Regatta. In 1976 I-L.Y.A Commodore Keith Davis appointed David to Fleet Captain. In 1981 David was named American Yacht Club Sportsman of the year for an outstanding job working in various sailing clubs on behalf of sailing interests. In the eighties he helped to organize the new Mills Trophy race and worked extensively for JRSC races, I-LYA Senior Race Week, the Fall Regatta at Put-In-Bay, and other events. He was considered the best clockman and scorer in the area. Named I-LYA Man of the Year 1990.
Genealogy was a big part of his life. He helped trace the Walborn family back many generations with the help of other Walborns in the country. After compiling all the information, they found a publisher and had books printed.
In 1997 he found Upriver Campground in North Fort Meyers Florida and spent the next 17 years as a snowbird. Typically he went to the campground in October and came back to Toledo in early May. During his time at Upriver, he made many friends from all over the country. One of his favorite things to do was ride his trike around the campgrounds, handing out treats to his favorite doggies. He always kept a dish of chocolate candies for the ladies that would stop by his trailer. He stopped going down to Florida in 2013 as his health started to decline. His daily regimen, whether here or there was a daily exercise routine in a pool. In Florida it was an outdoor pool. Up here it was at a health club. This daily pool activity is what kept him going for all these years.
He discovered Genesis Village in May of 2016. He really enjoyed the approximate two years of his life living there. He mentioned that if he had known living there was so much fun, he would have moved there earlier. PS: It had a heated indoor pool.
His last year and a half was spent at Otterbein of Perrysburg. He couldn't walk much anymore but still enjoyed life as much as possible from his bed. Pretty sure he had seen every movie that TCM has in their library during this time. Special Thanks to the staff of Otterbein for making his final days comfortable.
Was a lifetime member of V.F.W. #3265. Member of the (Point Place) Riverpoint Ministries United Methodist Church since 1933. Attended Klies Elementary, Point Place Junior High, Waite and Macomber High Schools.
Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Florence (Ethel Essing) Walborn; sisters, Lillian Machcinski and Althea Jackson; brothers, Gerald Walborn and Ned Walborn. Survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for David will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at RiverPoint Ministries UMC, 2862 131st Street, Toledo, concluding with military honors. A full luncheon will follow in the Owens hall of RiverPoint Ministries.
