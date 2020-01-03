|
David "Dave" Lynn Halbert
David "Dave" Lynn Halbert, 73, of Lambertville, Michigan, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in his home with his family by his side after surviving stage IV lung cancer for over 6 years. Born August 30, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Donald and Rebecca "Nellie" (Webley) Halbert. He was a 1964 graduate from Whitmer High School and later received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of Toledo. Dave was owner/operator with a partner of Alternative Instant Print in Toledo for 15 years. After retirement, he worked as a courier for the Andersons in Toledo until he retired in November of 2018. He married Diane L. Kabchef on June 7, 1980. Dave enjoyed woodworking, camping and especially spending time in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at Little Lake Harbor .
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Diane; children, Greta (Daniel) Sexton and Matthew (Katelyn) Halbert; brothers, Donald (Penny) Halbert and Daniel (Robin) Halbert; sisters, Patricia Wilson and Kathleen (Paul) Manol; grandchildren, Christopher and Adreanna. Dave was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan or to the .
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020