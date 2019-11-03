|
David M. Barnes
David M. Barnes, 91, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon. David was born October 2, 1928 in Chicago to John Morgan Haviland and Edith McKenzie and on August 18, 1951 in Newark, Ohio married Annabelle "AB" Alexander who died August 4, 2001.
He was a chemist and an executive for Owens Corning Fiberglas before retiring and completing his masters in Sports Physiology at BGSU. He was a member and webmaster of the Maumee Valley Wheelmen bicycle club before moving to Portland.
Surviving are 4 children, Marilyn D. Barnes McCoy of Toledo, OH, Richard D. (Rejeanna) Barnes of Aloha, OR, Edward D. Barnes of King City, OR, and Nancy J. (Dick) Sisler of Vermillion, OH; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Barnes Wheeler and first born child, Jeffrey D. Barnes.
In honoring David's wishes, there will be no services. The family will host a reception for family, friends, and guests from 2-5 p.m. Sunday November 24, 2019 at the Maumee Bay State Park Lodge (Barnes Celebration of Life).
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019