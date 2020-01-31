|
|
David M. Burchell
David M. "Birdman" Burchell, 56, of Williston, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 28 2020, at Bay Park Hospital. Dave was born in Oregon, Ohio, on April 1, 1963, to George and Delores (Grabach) Burchell. Shortly after graduating from Genoa Penta in 1981, Dave went on to work at Jeep for 33 years. He enjoyed spending time in Grayling, MI, being outdoors, hunting for Indian arrowheads, as well as reptiles and amphibians. Dave also enjoyed collecting antique bicycles, motorcycles and anything rusty. He had a passion for wood working and chainsaw carving, focusing primarily on Indians and birds of prey. Dave's raw artistic talent won him several awards in his carving craft. He was a rocker at heart and enjoyed going to concerts. What he cherished most was spending time with his family and friends, especially his favorite girl, Ella. Dave was a fun loving, easy going guy who will be missed by so many, "Rock N Roll."
Surviving are his children, Jacob Burchell, Jamie (Cody Gore) Burchell; brother, Harvey Burchell; nephew, Jesse Burchell; granddaughter, Ella and one more on the way, as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Chuck.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Allen Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to Crane Creek Wildlife Research.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 31, 2020