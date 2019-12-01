Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2255 Central Grove Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2255 Central Grove Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Geronimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Geronimo Sr.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Geronimo Sr. Obituary
David M. Geronimo Sr.

David Michael Geronimo Sr., age 59, of Toledo, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on November 28, 2019 in his home. David was born September 15, 1960 in Toledo to Robert and Rosalie (Hurtado) Geronimo. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1978. David was employed by and later retired from Kroger but continued working various jobs before he became ill. He was an avid sports fan of the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. David was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed taking road trips with his family especially going to Akron. David was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Nelson. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 20 years; Cindy Geronimo, son, David Geronimo Jr., daughter, Ciara Geronimo, sister, Christina Geronimo, brother, Robert (Theresa) Geronimo Jr., sister, Rose Geronimo, brother-in-law Michael Nelson, his canine companions Max and Ralph, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive guests Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A viewing will also be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove Ave., starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to give a special "Thanks" to the UTMC Dana Cancer Center, Cleveland Clinic and to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in David's memory.

To leave a special message for David's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -