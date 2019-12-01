|
David M. Geronimo Sr.
David Michael Geronimo Sr., age 59, of Toledo, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on November 28, 2019 in his home. David was born September 15, 1960 in Toledo to Robert and Rosalie (Hurtado) Geronimo. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1978. David was employed by and later retired from Kroger but continued working various jobs before he became ill. He was an avid sports fan of the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. David was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed taking road trips with his family especially going to Akron. David was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Nelson. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 20 years; Cindy Geronimo, son, David Geronimo Jr., daughter, Ciara Geronimo, sister, Christina Geronimo, brother, Robert (Theresa) Geronimo Jr., sister, Rose Geronimo, brother-in-law Michael Nelson, his canine companions Max and Ralph, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A viewing will also be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove Ave., starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to give a special "Thanks" to the UTMC Dana Cancer Center, Cleveland Clinic and to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in David's memory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019