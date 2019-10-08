Home

David M. Michalak


1950 - 2019
Age 68, passed away unexpectedly September 25th at his home in Queen Creek, Arizona. David was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 10, 1950.

He spent his summers at Marblehead, Ohio, in his early years and then moved to Arizona in his twenties to raise his family.

He is survived by daughter Lisa (Ed) Craig; sons Brian and Dennis; and 6 grandchildren. Sisters, Diana (Arne) Bowles, Sherry (Brian) Lusher and Debbie (Greg) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by father, Robert; mother, Mary (Kelly); stepfather, Jim Valentine; and brother Bobby; and nephew Robbie.

His final wishes were to donate his remains to Science Care of Arizona. A private Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
